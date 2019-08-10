Huntington Aiming for Playoffs in 2019

The Huntington Raiders are entering year three under head coach Steve Dennis, and while this is still a relatively young team, made up mostly of sohpomores and juniors, they have a lot of experience.

“We have about six to seven starters back on each side of the ball,” said Steve Dennis. “Very young last year, we return a lot of starters, and I say starters, it might have been a situation where a guy was a role player last year, got a lot of snaps, and now he’s a full time starter. That’s a guy that in my book is a returning starter.”

One of those role players ready to step into the spotlight is quarterback J’rell Joseph, who saw time under center late last season.

“He is tough as nails,” Dennis said. “Just nothing rattles him. Very hard-nosed, athletic, does a great job of being coachable, and we think the future is very bright for him.”

The Huntington receiver core had a unique experience this summer, getting the chance to participate at the Elite 11 finals in Frisco. They feel that experience will be a plus in 2019.

“Us getting the experience to go around and play different dude and play different amazing players, I feel like it’s going to be great because when we go to Independence Stadium, they’re different people too,” Sha’Breion Williams said. “So, it’s basically telling anybody whoever we line up against, we’re ready.”

The Raiders expect to take a step forward this season, and have a clear goal in mind.

“Playoffs. It’s that simple,” said Dennis. “We’re looking to make the playoffs. That’s the next step for this program.”

“We’ve come short of the playoffs two years in a row by one game,” Williams said, “so I don’t want to be the people putting up our pads in Week 10.”

The Raiders will open the 2019 season against Plain Dealing on September 6th at Independence Stadium.