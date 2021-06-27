Huntington football reaping benefits under Coach Dennis

SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – Huntington football has come a long way since Head Coach Steve Dennis arrived in 2017. Over the past four seasons, the team has seen tremendous growth under Dennis.

When he took over the program, the Raiders were coming off of a 1-10 season. Fast forward four years later, Huntington finished the year 6-2, hosting, and winning, a playoff game. For Dennis, the growth can be attributed to a special class of kids who stuck with him and his vision for the long haul.

“We walked in here in 2017 and there were 30 kids here in the offseason,” said Dennis. “We’re right at about 130 right now, grades 9-12. This senior class will be my second senior class that has been here with me four years. It’s really special to see them because they were eighth graders who had to choose where they were gonna go to high school, and they chose to come here before we were successful. These guys came here when we were telling them about what we were gonna do. So for them to be here and to have their finger prints and their hands all over this program, its special. It’s a special group.”

A special player in that group is Zyion Claville. The wide receiver has already racked up double-digit scholarship offers heading into the senior season. With many different options, Claville said there is one thing he is looking for in a college program.

“Its rapid right now, there’s a lot going on, and everyday there’s something new,” said Claville. “I’m blessed to be in this position. I have double-digit offers and right now I’m just getting with them. I have a visit this weekend to Marshall University. I’m just ready. Somewhere I can go and be an immediate impact. Come in and be able to play, knowing I’m a freshman.”

Claville has been receiving interest from all around the country. Some notable schools include Virginia, Tulane, Kansas, Marshall and Purdue. Other offers have rolled in from ULM, South Alabama and Western Kentucky.

Huntington kicks off the 2021-22 campaign against Byrd Sept. 2.