If history is anything to go by, expect Many to make a deep playoff run in 2019

Each of the last three seasons saw the Many Tigers come one game short of the Superdome, but they think this could be the year they break through.

Jess Curtis said, “Really this senior group wants to validate themselves, and they want to go to New Orleans. They see all the banners and the rings, and they hear all of the stories, and this group has been so close. Think about it, three straight years, and one step away from New Orleans.”

Zequarrius Rhone said, “We’re more of a team this year. We all love each other. We’re all going to fight for each other in a close battle, and we just love each other.”

Offensively this is a loaded group. Zequarrius Rhone is back under center, and the Tigers have two runningn backs in Terrence Williams and Shamarion Wiseman who look the part of D-1 athletes.

Curtis said, “We think we’re a 40 point a game offense. We throw that at them every day. If we can do that, it makes me feel pretty good.”

Rhone said, “We’ve got two big running backs, 220 pounds and 205 pounds. We’ve got a great wide receiver, and a freshman wide receiver that’s going to be pretty good.”

While the defense only returns 3 starters, coach Curtis says he’s not worried about that side of the ball.

Curtis said, “I had a ton of guys, we rotate so many guys. Guys that like to run fast, and play angry, the play. So, everybody replacing those guys, they played last year. To me, I feel like we’ve got a returning group.”

The facilities in Many underwent a face lift this offseason. Tiger Stadium is now fully turf, and coach Curtis thinks that could be a game changer.

Curtis said, “I think it is. I think it gets kids excited. That’s big for our program, and I’m just so glad our school board and our administration pushed for this, and the kids just love it. We practice on it every day, and I think it’s big for our program, and it gets kids more excited for Many football.”