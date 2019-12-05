Independence Bowl Announces All-Time Team

SHREVEPORT, La. – In celebration of the 150th anniversary of college football, the Walk-On’s Independence Bowl have named the 44-year-old game’s all-time team by position – as voted on by the media that currently covers and has covered the Independence Bowl.

The team features players from each of the five decades in the bowl’s history – led by 11 players from the 1990’s. Players from 15 different schools are represented on the team, with LSU leading the way with five players. Texas A&M and Virginia Tech are both represented by three different players, while Louisiana Tech, McNeese State and Ole Miss all have two players on the team. The 1995 Independence Bowl between LSU and Michigan State provides the most players of all individual games with six players – five LSU positions and one Michigan State player. The Independence Bowl’s All-Time Team features five College Football Hall of Famers (Ray Childress – Texas A&M, Willie Roaf – Louisiana Tech, Bruce Smith – Virginia Tech, Leonard Smith – McNeese State, and Scott Thomas – Air Force), as well as two Pro Football Hall of Famers (Roaf and Smith). The entire Independence Bowl All-Time Team is listed by position below:

OFFENSE

Quarterback

Eli Manning (Ole Miss, 2002)

Running Back

Kevin Faulk (LSU, 1995 & 1997)

Deuce McAllister (Ole Miss, 1998 & 1999)

Wide Receiver

Eddie Kennison (LSU, 1995)

Isaiah Ford (Virginia Tech, 2015)

Tight End

Jaylen Samuels (NC State, 2016)

Offensive Line

Willie Roaf (Louisiana Tech, 1990)

Flozell Adams (Michigan State, 1995)

Alan Faneca (LSU, 1995 & 1997)

Pork Chop Womack (Mississippi State, 2000)

Andre Smith (Alabama, 2006 & 2007)

DEFENSE

Defensive Line

Ray Childress (Texas A&M, 1981)

Bruce Smith (Virginia Tech, 1984)

Gabe Northern (LSU, 1995)

Von Miller (Texas A&M, 2009)

Linebacker

Lovie Smith (Tulsa, 1976)

Otis Wilson (Louisville, 1977)

Takeo Spikes (Auburn, 1996)

Defensive Back

Leonard Smith (McNeese State, 1980)

Scott Thomas (Air Force, 1983 & 1984)

Antonio Banks (Virginia Tech, 1993)

Roy Williams (Oklahoma, 1999)

Weldon Brown (Louisiana Tech, 2008)

SPECIALISTS & COACHES

Kicker

David Hardy (Texas A&M, 1981)

Punter

Terry McFarland (McNeese State, 1976)

Kick & Punt Returner

Eddie Kennison (LSU, 1995)

Head Coach

David Cutcliffe (Ole Miss, 1998, 1999 & 2002 / Duke, 2018)

David Cutcliffe is the Independence Bowl’s winning-est coach with a record of 4-0 in four appearances -three with Ole Miss and one with Duke. Some of the most prominent and recognizable names have coached in the Independence Bowl throughout the game’s 43-year history. Other coaches receiving votes were Jack Doland (McNeese State, 1980), Frank Beamer (Virginia Tech, 1993 and 2015), Nick Saban (Michigan State, 1995/Alabama, 2007) and Steve Spurrier (South Carolina, 2005 and 2014).

The Walk-On's Independence Bowl, the 11th-oldest bowl game, will play its 44th-edition on Thursday, December 26, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. CT at Independence Stadium in Shreveport, Louisiana. The Duke Blue Devils won their first Independence Bowl in 2018, defeating the Temple Owls 56-27. The Walk-On's Independence Bowl enjoys primary conference agreements with the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) and Southeastern Conference (SEC), as well as backup agreements with the American Athletic Conference (AAC) and Conference USA (C-USA).