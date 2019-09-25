Inefficiency in redzone plaguing Grambling Tigers

Finishing drives has been a problem for Grambling State all season long, and that continued in Saturday night’s loss to Alabama State.

The Tigers have been in the red zone 14 times this season and have scored just five touchdowns.

Grambling head coach Broderick Fobbs says they need to cash in on those opportunities starting this week against Prairie View.

“Time of possession is a great thing, but it’s not so great when you don’t score,” Fobbs said. “It’s good, it keeps your defense off the field but you have to put points on the board it’s just the nature of the business. In the last three weeks we’ve led in first downs and we’ve led in time of possession and we’ve led in yards. When you look at the box scores we’re extremely dominant but you look at what really matters in the score we haven’t been. That’s just the way the game goes. You got to cash in, everyone wants to get paid when they work that’s just the way it goes.”

Coach Fobbs and the Tigers will try to find ways to cash in on those opportunities starting this Saturday over in Dallas in the State Fair Classic when they take on Prairie View. Kickoff will be at 4:00 at the Cotton Bowl.