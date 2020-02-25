Ionescu first to 2,000 points, 1,000 assists, 1,000 rebounds

Oregon’s Sabrina Ionescu (20) looks to shoot between Stanford’s Ashten Prechtel (11) and Lexie Hull, right, in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, in Stanford, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Oregon star Sabrina Ionescu is the first player, man or woman, to reach 2,000 points, 1,000 assists and 1,000 rebounds.

Ionescu hit the milestone on a defensive rebound with 1:47 remaining in the third quarter for the third-ranked Ducks against No. 3 Stanford on Monday night, only hours after she spoke at the memorial service for Kobe Bryant and daughter, Gianna, in Southern California.

Ionescu got to 1,000 assists in a win at UCLA on Feb. 14. She notched her NCAA-record 25th career triple-double at California on Friday night — also most in the men’s or women’s game. She came into Monday’s game needing nine rebounds for the 1,000 mark.

Two-time NBA MVP Stephen Curry sat courtside for the second straight game to support Ionescu and women’s basketball.

