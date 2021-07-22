It’s official! The Superdome has a new name.

Mercedes-Benz Superdome no more. Nostalgic letters taken down.

NEW ORLEANS, La. (BRPROUD) — The Mercedes-Benz Superdome is no more. The 10-year agreement came to an end, and a new sponsor has signed for the naming rights.

The home stadium for the New Orleans Saints is now called the Caesars Superdome. The largest gaming company in the U.S. now has the naming rights sponsor for the next 20 years.

The name change became official after a Thursday morning vote by the Joint Legislative Committee on the Budget.

The terms of the contract are still being finalized, but according to the Associated Press, the deal is estimated to be worth about $138 million.

Back in March, a report from The Athletic claimed that Caesars Entertainment Inc. was expected to sign a deal with the Superdome.

The first home game in the newly renamed stadium is on September 12 versus the Green Bay Packers.