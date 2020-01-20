Jackson discusses first home loss vs Prairie View A&M

Grambling State fell for the first time at home to Prairie View A&M 64-57. Tigers trailing by just five at the half at one point took a lead. However, a number of misses from beyond the arc was the difference maker. Grambling shot 36 percent from the floor and coach says success on any given night starts and ends there.

Donte Jackson said, “Well that’s the thing you know with them they did a good job of doubling and the ball was kicked out and those were the shots that they gave us. It was wide open shots, unfortunately we didn’t make shots. I told our guys you gotta make shots, you know that’s the name of the business. Make shots and stopping somebody from making shots. Unfortunately tonight was a bad shooting night for us.”