Jaden Hill’s elbow recovery going well in the off season

Ashdown Arkansas alum and LSU freshman Jaden Hill missed most of this season for the Tigers with an elbow problem. Although he did look good early on giving up just two runs in his first ten innings of work.

Now Hill won’t begin his fall throwing program until August 11th, but he’s been on campus all summer and Coach Mainieri likes what he sees.

Paul Mainieri said, “Man does this guy look good. He has been here all summer in the weight room and he has developed his body into a man. He’s about 225 right now and looks great. We’re hoping that all of that additional strength is going to give his elbow good stability and he’s going to be ready to go.”