Jaguars seeking second road win against Jackson St.

Southern has reached a 20-5 record under head coach Dawson Odums in what the Jaguars call “Championship” November, but they’re just 1-4 on the road this season.

“Lot of teams you play in this conference play well at home, and you have to play extremely well to have some success. I really think our guys understand. It’s late November, what’s on the table. There’s no reason for you not to play your best football,” Odums said.

The Jaguars get ready for a 4-6 team in Jackson State, but the Tigers do average 4.6 yards per carry with the fourth best rushing attack in the conference.

“Coach has been preaching they want to run the ball. Quarterback, running back wise. They just want to run the ball. I think it’s by committee, but they all are nice running backs,” defensive tackle Dakavion Champion said.

