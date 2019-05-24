Sports

James Bowie advances to Regional Finals with sweep of Shelbyville

Posted: May 23, 2019 10:00 PM CDT

James Bowie picked up a pair of wins over Shelbyville (2-1, 7-1) Thursday night to advance to the 2A Regional Finals. 

The Pirates await the winner between Linden-Kildare and Woden.

