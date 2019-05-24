James Bowie advances to Regional Finals with sweep of Shelbyville
James Bowie picked up a pair of wins over Shelbyville (2-1, 7-1) Thursday night to advance to the 2A Regional Finals.
The Pirates await the winner between Linden-Kildare and Woden.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
