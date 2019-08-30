Jefferson runs away from Pittsburg in season opening victory

Kylan Thomas ran for a score and threw for another in the first quarter and Dee Black scored on a 95 yard TD run as Jefferson started fast and never looked back in Thursday’s 49-7 win over Pittsburg.
Jefferson improves to 1-0 on the season.
by: Tim OwensPosted: / Updated:
Kylan Thomas ran for a score and threw for another in the first quarter and Dee Black scored on a 95 yard TD run as Jefferson started fast and never looked back in Thursday’s 49-7 win over Pittsburg.
Jefferson improves to 1-0 on the season.