Jefferson runs away from Pittsburg in season opening victory

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Kylan Thomas ran for a score and threw for another in the first quarter and Dee Black scored on a 95 yard TD run as Jefferson started fast and never looked back in Thursday’s 49-7 win over Pittsburg.

Jefferson improves to 1-0 on the season.

