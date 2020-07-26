Jets trade former LSU star Jamal Adams to Seahawks

FILE – In this Jan. 26, 2020, file photo, AFC safety Jamal Adams of the New York Jets walks off the field at halftime during the NFL Pro Bowl football game in Orlando, Fla. The Jets traded disgruntled star safety Adams to the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday, July 25, 2020, splitting with a gifted player whose relationship with the franchise quickly deteriorated because of a contract dispute. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Jamal Adams’ wish was finally granted: He’s leaving New York in a stunning trade.

The Jets dealt the disgruntled star safety to the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday, splitting with a gifted player whose relationship with the franchise quickly deteriorated because of a contract dispute.

The Jets received a massive haul in the deal Saturday, sending a 2022 fourth-round draft pick along with Adams to the Seahawks for a 2021 first-rounder, a 2022 first-rounder, a 2021 third-rounder and safety Bradley McDougald — pending physicals.

(Article Provided by Associated Press)