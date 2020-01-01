Jim Gatlin announces his retirement at Northwood

After nine seasons as the Northwood Falcons head coach Jim Gatlin has officially announced his retirement . Gatlin showed interest in resigning last year but said sending off the 25 seniors on this 2019 team meant a lot to him. The Falcons were 65-38 overall under Gatlin and he says there’s a lot to reminisce on.

Jim Gatlin said, “Working with this staff is what I’m going to miss the most. Just sitting in there and talking to quality individuals. There’s so many great moments in coaching, its guys that were just on the team saying hey coach I enjoyed playing for you and doing things with you. There’s one thing I’m going to feel real good about, wherever we were at we made it better.”