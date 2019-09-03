J’Mar Smith throws career high 34 completions against Texas

Not the start the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs were hoping for falling to Texas 45-14 but one big take away from the game, Quarterback J’Mar Smith looked like he was in full control of the offense. Finishing 34 of 51 for 331 yards and two scores. Those 34 completions a career high for the QB. J’Mar saying he really saw the field well and credits mental growth to attending the Manning Passing Academy over the summer.

J’Mar Smith said, “I’ve said before, before the season started I think going to that academy kind of really helped calmed me down get ready for certain situations helped me see the field more just by watching film. What I need to do on the reads, the checks, and know where my guy is going to be where the defense is going to be know the empty outlets the vacated areas that the defense can be in and like I told you I’ve just got to be a point guard that’s about it.”