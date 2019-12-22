Josh Gibson gets emotional speaking on senior class following state title

Pleasant Grove captured their second state title in three years defeating Wimberley 35-21. This was the third straight appearance for the program in a state title game. The upper class men that have seen and been a part of all three certainly a pretty special group. After the game Coach Gibson got emotional talking specifically about this senior class. Saying they’ve meant so much to him personally and to Hawk Nation.

Josh Gibson said, “It’s just hard, when you’re a Dad or Mom and you lose a senior and they’re going off into the real world you’re losing a kid and it hurts. We’re losing 21 guys that we put six years into. We’ve got great relationships father son type relationships so we know it goes on its just going to change its going to be different going into that weight room and having different pups but theres always the next crew and that’s where we’ll focus our time and get over the hump but it’s sad thinking about it.”