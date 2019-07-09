Kaalas Roots continues to fight to get back on the basketball court

March 28th was supposed to be just another Thursday for Kaalas Roots. The Bossier senior had just wrapped up last season with the Bearkats, and was prepping for that weekend’s I-20 All-Star game.

Kaalas Roots said, “Man this is an excellent for me and my fellas out here.”

But that opportunity would never come. That night, Roots was involved in a head on collision, that nearly took his life.

Roots said, “The last thing I remember is leaving the All-Star practice.”

He was rushed to hospital, where he was sedated due to a brain bleed.

Roots said, “Where am I? Why do I have a cast on my left arm? Why can’t I move? Just I didn’t know where I was. Just to wake up and not know exactly where you are or why you’re there. It’s hard.”

Roots had to start all over, having to re-learn how to walk.

Roots said, “It’s a grind. It’s something you have to commit to every day.”

The Bearkat started showing improvements, and was transferred to a rehab hospital in New Orleans, but the road ahead would be a struggle.

Roots said, “Once you’re not able to move, you were questioning everything. Could I be able to do anything? Could I be able to cut the grass? Could I be able to take the trash out?”

Kaalas started checking off milestones, including walking at Bossier’s graduation ceremony, but his basketball career was still in doubt.

Roots said, “Basketball was definitely just something I didn’t think I’d be able to do anymore.”

On June 5th, those doubts went away. Roots signed a scholarship with the LSU-A Generals, who stuck Roots through the accident.

Roots said, “It was just, I can’t even describe it. It was something I didn’t think was going to happen at all, and the fact that it happened, there’s coach Cordero, there’s the paper, the jersey. It was something completely God given.”

Roots still has a while to go before he’s able to get back on the court, but regardless of how his basketball career turns out, he says every moment is now a blessing.

Roots said, “It’s completely a God’s gift to know that I could’ve walked out of the car accident with my arm cut off, my head cut off, anything, and I’m still here. I’ve got all 10 of my fingers, all 10 of my toes. I can still walk. I can still talk. There’s nothing that can really make a bad day for me.”