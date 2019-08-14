King looking to build Magnolia back into an Arkansas State Power

The Magnolia Panthers have had just one winning season since 2009.

That was last year’s 6-4 season.

Enter Mark King, the new head coach of the Panthers has a history of turning programs around.

Most recently he took over a 1-9 Foreman team and two years later they were winning a state championship.

King hopes he can duplicate that success at Magnolia.

King said, “I’ll tell you what, I’m very excited for this season. This is a job that I’ve had my eye on for quite a while. Excited to get it, step up to a bigger program, and lead this bunch back to prominence. In the 90s, Magnolia was, they were stout, and they’ve kind of fallen off a little bit, and looking forward to rebuilding it.”

Magnolia opens the season against Warren on Tuesday, August 27th at Southern Arkansas.

