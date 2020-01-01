Konkol impressed with defense in CUSA opener

The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs are now 10-3 and closed out 2019 in style. After getting the biggest conference road win in program history by defeating Southern Miss 80-49, to open conference play. Four different bulldogs scored in double figures but Eric Konkol was impressed with his defense.

Eric Konkol said, “Our defense sparked our offense we were able to get a couple of turnovers we were able to get some run outs and then just started playing at the type of pace that we intend to and that was able to stretch out the rest of the game. I thought as the game progressed the energy of our team and the identity of who we wanted to be really showed on the floor of pressuring the basketball and contesting a lot of those shots.”