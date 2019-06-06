LA Tech and Grambling football luncheon raises funds prior to September 7th meeting

Louisiana Tech and Grambling getting together once again ahead of the first ever meeting between the programs in Lincoln Parish. Members of both teams participated in a luncheon in Ruston. With all proceeds going to medcamps of Louisiana. As well as the boys and girls club of North Louisiana. Coach Holtz saying right no the teams are focusing on making this game a community event.

Skip Holtz said, “As we get closer, it will be more about the game, but right now I don’t want to lose the relationship this game has an opportunity to play in the community, in the respect for each other, in the spirit of sportsmenship of this great game. With this being the first game the NFL Network, the first collegiate game they’ve ever showed, to know that they picked Grambling/Louisiana Tech, it’s pretty cool to be a part of that.”

