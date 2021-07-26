LA Tech Athletics Unveils Thrive Program to Support Student-Athlete NIL

By: Kane McGuire (Louisiana Tech Athletics)



RUSTON, La (Louisiana Tech Athletics) – Part of the Louisiana Tech Athletics mission statement is to aid student-athletes in maximizing their potential in mind, body and spirit.

The department will be now building on this commitment as Bulldog and Lady Techster student-athletes will have the opportunity to maximize on their name, image and likeness (NIL) through the THRIVE program.

When the state of Louisiana’s NIL legislation takes effect July 1, LA Tech’s THRIVE program will go into effect, providing educational components, compliance needs and effective access to digital content that will arm its student-athletes with the knowledge and resources to enhance their brand and platform.

“We are entering a new age in collegiate athletics with the evolution of NIL,” said Athletics Director Eric Wood. “As an athletics department, we have been working diligently for the past eight months with our focus on providing the necessary tools and education to help our student-athletes capitalize and thrive on these new rules.

“We are excited about our new partnerships that will assist Louisiana Tech student-athletes, both present and future.”

All of these resources will be channeled through the program’s centerpiece, a new multi-year partnership with INFLCR.

Through INFLCR’s software and mobile app, student-athletes, coaches, staff and other brand drivers will gain direct access to photos, videos and graphics produced by the athletics department.

“This is an important step for Louisiana Tech in providing its student-athletes with the technology to build their personal brands and marketability,” said INFLCR Founder and CEO Jim Cavale. “In leveraging INFLCR Verified, we’re thrilled to deepen this partnership with LA Tech and bring the Compliance Exchange to the Bulldogs so athletes have the digital resources necessary to secure profitable NIL opportunities while also being ensured they’re doing it in compliance with their institution’s guidelines.”

All of the shared content, as well as the active promoting of the personal social media accounts, will allow student-athletes across all sports to quickly and efficiently build and grow their personal brands and potentially monetize the use of their name, image and likeness.

Another element of the partnership is INFLCR Verified, which provides transaction monitoring for student-athletes commercial activity. The feature also contributes educational video resources that will aid Bulldogs and Lady Techsters in ongoing NIL perimeters and brand strategy content from a variety of industry experts.

Along with INFLCR, LA Tech Athletics will collaborate with the College of Business, ranked as one of the nation’s best undergraduate programs in the nation by U.S. News & World Report, to further aid student-athletes in entrepreneurship and financial growth.

The Louisiana Tech brand has never been stronger with its website reaching a record 2.65 million page views and a 35.1 percent user increase for the 2020-21 season. The brand grew exponentially through all social media channels as well, gaining a record 21.7 percent increase in followers.