LA Tech Dunkin’ Dogs open fall practice

Contributed by: LA Tech Athletic Communications

RUSTON – There is a quote of the day to every practice for the Louisiana Tech men’s basketball team.

And the quote for every first practice under head coach Eric Konkol has been, “Begin with the end in mind.”

And so that is how the 2019-20 Bulldogs began Thursday afternoon inside the Thomas Assembly Center on Karl Malone Court. The squad got after it for an intense two-plus hours on a day that has been circled on the calendar.

“It is one of those days that you always look forward to, knowing that we could really get after it and have more time together,” said Konkol who enters his fifth season at the helm. “We have a lot of things to work on from an execution standpoint, but I was pleased with our intensity level. I was pleased with the effort of the group and am looking forward to getting better tomorrow.”

The quote itself comes from Dr. Stephen Covey who wrote about the habits of highly effective people. One of those habits talks about beginning with the end in mind. For coach Konkol and the Bulldogs, that is about knowing that the team is on a journey.

“Today was the first step of that journey,” said Konkol. “It is also about knowing what our goals are. Most importantly, we want to become the best version of ourselves and get better every day by putting ourselves in the position to be successful. We always want to begin our first practice with the end in mind.”

So much of the summer is spent on drills, skill development, strength and conditioning. Now, with the season about 40 days away, come the opportunities to install, learn and experiment.

“There are certain things that we have done all summer and we are now wanting to see those things done at a high level,” said Konkol. “So much has been about physical fitness. We need to practice in order to get into game shape. Thankfully, we have time do that before the season gets here.”

This will be coach Konkol’s most experienced team by far, made up of 11 upperclassmen including four seniors – Derric Jean, Mubarak Muhammed, DaQuan Bracey and Oliver Powell.

Fans will get their first opportunity to see the Bulldogs in action on Nov. 2 when they play host to the LSU Tigers as part of the Hoops 4 Disaster Relief exhibition game. The regular season tips off four days later on Nov. 6.

Season tickets are on sale and can be purchased at LATechSports.com/tickets or by calling (318) 257-3631. Season tickets have been reduced by as much as 67 percent over last year in some cases with a reduction of no less than 15 percent on all packages.