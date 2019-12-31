LA Tech OC Todd Fitch to Vanderbilt, DC Bob Diaco leaving for Purdue

The Louisiana Tech bulldogs finished the 2019 season with a shut out win against Miami in the Walk On’s Independence Bowl. That performance drew a lot of attention around college football.

LA Tech offensive coordinator Todd Fitch is finalizing a deal to serve in the same role at Vanderbilt. Defensive coordinator Bob Diaco is headed to the big ten, taking over the same position at Purdue. Diacos unit was the No. 2 red zone defense nationally and the No. 31 scoring defense in what was his lone season in Ruston.