LA Tech Pounds SUNO, 87-47

RUSTON – It was another lopsided home victory for the Louisiana Tech men’s basketball team as the Bulldogs pounded Southern-New Orleans on Saturday by a final score of 87-47 inside the Thomas Assembly Center on Karl Malone Court.

LA Tech (9-3) had 13 players see action with 12 of those scored, including seven Bulldogs registering at least seven points. The victory extended their winning streak to three which they will take into Conference USA play that gets underway after the Christmas break.

“I really thought this group was locked into practice and got better over the last two days which made us excited to play today,” said head coach Eric Konkol. “That excitement showed. We had contributions from a lot of different guys in a lot of different ways.”

SUNO (3-8) was hanging around for the majority of the first half, down only 27-18 with less than five minutes to go before intermission.

The ‘Dogs gradually extended their lead to 38-22 at the midway point, but they really started to dominate on both ends of the floor to start the second half as they began the stanza on an 18-0 run.

The run got started with a fast-break dunk by Derric Jean. The field goal was a historic one as it put the redshirt senior into some elite company as the 42nd player in program history to reach 1,000 career points.

“I’m so proud of Derric,” said Konkol. “From the injuries he has played with and rehabbed last year to be here as a fifth-year senior, he has now joined very elite company after reaching 1,000 career points.”

By the time the Knights finally scored in the second frame with 12:47 to go, the Bulldogs had increased their lead to 56-23 and it was off to the races.

“We talked at halftime how we did not rebound the ball well at all,” said Konkol. “I encouraged the team that if we rebound the basketball, we are going to get better offense. That is what really happened in the second half. I thought we got cleaner stops which led the better run-outs.”

The regulars saw limited minutes, but Amorie Archibald (14), Kalob Ledoux (12) and DaQuan Bracey (10) each was able to record double-digit points.

Other highlights included Isaiah Crawford pulling down a career-high 12 rebounds and Lane Hartley netting his first career points as a Bulldog, scoring seven while hitting two three-pointers.

LA Tech shot 49 percent for the game (31-63) and 41 percent from beyond the arc (13-32) as eight different players nailed threes in the contest.

Meanwhile, the Bulldogs held their third opponent this season to under 50 points. SUNO shot just 18-of-66 from the field for 27 percent. The Knights were led by Terrance Collins-Lundy who knocked down four threes for 12 points.

LA Tech will return to action on Dec. 30 to open up league action at Southern Miss. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. at Reed Green Coliseum.

