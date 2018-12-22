LA Tech to Face Rainbow Warriors in SoFi Hawai’i Bowl

HONOLULU, Hawaii (Dec. 21, 2018) – For the fifth straight season, Louisiana Tech will take the field to compete for a bowl championship as the Bulldogs take on the Hawai‘i Rainbow Warriors on Saturday in the 2018 SoFi Hawai‘i Bowl in Honolulu.

Kickoff is set for 5:35 p.m. HT/9:35 p.m. CT on Saturday at Aloha Stadium in Honolulu and will be nationally televised on ESPN with Beth Mowins (play-by-play), Kirk Morrison (analysis) and Allison Williams calling all the action on

Saturday.

This marks the fifth straight season Louisiana Tech will make a bowl appearance with the Bulldogs having won the previous four bowl games dating back to 2014.

Louisiana Tech (7-5, 5-3 C-USA) enters Saturday’s game as the only team in Conference USA to compete in a bowl game over the past five seasons, while the Bulldogs are also the only team in the league to win seven or more games in each of the last five seasons.

The Bulldogs will face a Hawai’i team that posted an 8-5 overall record this season with a 5-3 mark in the Mountain West. The Rainbow Warriors recorded wins over Colorado State, Navy, Rice, Duquesne, San Jose State, Wyoming, UNLV and San Diego State.

Saturday’s game will mark the 11th meeting all-time between the two schools with Louisiana Tech winning twice in the previous 10 contests. The Rainbow Warriors have won two straight over the Bulldogs with the last meeting coming in 2011 when both teams were members of the Western Athletic Conference.

PREGAME NOTES

· A win over Hawaii in Saturday’s SoFi Hawai‘i Bowl would make the Bulldogs 7-3-1 all-time in bowl games since the program joined the Division I ranks in 1975, while it would also improve head coach Skip Holtz’s bowl record as a head coach to 7-3 all-time.

· The Bulldogs are aiming for their eighth win of the season on Saturday, which would mark the fourth time in Skip Holtz’s six years at the helm of the program that his team has won at least eight games in a season.

· LA Tech’s Jaylon Ferguson enters his final collegiate game as the nation’s active career leader in sacks (42.5), while the senior defensive end leads the country this season with a Tech single-season record 15.0 sacks. Ferguson is only two sacks shy of matching the all-time NCAA career sack record (44 held by Terrell Suggs).

