LA Tech to hold 2021 C-USA Baseball Championship in new facility

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The LA Tech Diamond Dogs announced Monday that they will hold the 2021 C-USA Baseball Championship in its new facility currently under construction.

Just two years after seeing JC Love Field at Pat Patterson Park destroyed by an EF3 tornado in April of 2019, the new facility will be up and running for the 2021 league championship.

“What an opportunity for our city, our university and our baseball program to shine on such a regional stage,” said LA Tech Director of Athletics Tommy McClelland. “Our baseball student athletes have had to overcome a lot the past two seasons and I couldn’t think of a better way of rewarding them for their perseverance than by being the host for the league championships next May.”

https://twitter.com/LATechBSB/status/1267526794422308864/photo/1

The event will take place May 25-30 in the 2,000-plus seat baseball facility that is expected to be ready for the opening weekend next February.

It will mark the first Conference USA championships that LA Tech has hosted since it joined Conference USA on July 1, 2013. It is the first time Tech baseball has hosted the league championships since the 2008 Western Athletic Conference Championships.

“We are excited about the new facility opening next year, and it will be a great chance to showcase it to the rest of the league,” said Burroughs. “Our players deserve this and our fans deserve this. The city of Ruston deserves this. I want to thank Dr. Guice and Tommy and everyone at the league office for making this happen.”