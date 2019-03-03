Lady Gators Win First State Championship
The Captain Shreve Lady Gators made history on Saturday, winning the school's first ever state championship in girl's basketball.
The Lady Gators were able to beat Denham Springs, 66-57, in the 5A state championship game.
Following the game, Captain Shreve head coach Keith Greene gave all of the credit to his players.
Keith Greene said, "This senior group has done a lot of history making for Captain Shreve basketball, and as I look at the stats right here. We have 3 or four individuals in double figures, so we had a well balanced team, and it took a well balanced team to get the job done tonight."
Click the video above for highlights and post-game reaction from Captain Shreve's state championship win.
More Stories
-
ISLAMABAD (AP) - Pakistani army aviation helicopters which took off…
-
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - San Francisco Giants President and CEO Larry…
-
DETROIT (AP) - Ted Lindsay, the Hall of Famer who provided muscle and…
Trending Stories
Latest News
-
-
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.