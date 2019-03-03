Lady Gators Win First State Championship Video

The Captain Shreve Lady Gators made history on Saturday, winning the school's first ever state championship in girl's basketball.

The Lady Gators were able to beat Denham Springs, 66-57, in the 5A state championship game.

Following the game, Captain Shreve head coach Keith Greene gave all of the credit to his players.

Keith Greene said, "This senior group has done a lot of history making for Captain Shreve basketball, and as I look at the stats right here. We have 3 or four individuals in double figures, so we had a well balanced team, and it took a well balanced team to get the job done tonight."

Click the video above for highlights and post-game reaction from Captain Shreve's state championship win.