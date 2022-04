STONEWALL, La (KMSS/KTAL) – Coming into Saturday’s quarterfinals matchup with Cecilia, top ranked North Desoto was averaging over 15 runs in the postseason. The Lady Griffins kept the momentum alive against the Lady Bulldogs, picking up the 11-1 win in six innings to move on to the semi-finals in Sulphur.

North Desoto’s opponent in those semi-finals will be fifth-seed Eunice, who defeated North Vermillion, 5-4, in extra innings earlier in the day.