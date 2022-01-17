Lady Techsters pick up first conference win against UTSA

By: Patrick Davis (Louisiana Tech Athletics)

RUSTON, La (Louisiana Tech Athletics) – The Lady Techsters used defense and a balanced scoring attack to dominate UTSA, 79-64, Monday afternoon inside the Thomas Assembly Center.

Tech improves to 9-6 overall and 1-4 in conference play while UTSA falls to 4-12 on the season and 1-4 in C-USA.

Freshman Kate Thompson got the Techsters started, connecting on her first three-point attempt of the season. UTSA would then take a 5-2 lead just 1:58 into the game but from there Tech would use a 21-3 run over the next six-minutes to take a 24-8 lead.

During that span, five different Lady Techsters contributed at least two points. Junior Keiunna Walker converted a pair of three-points plays, moving her into 41st on the all-time scoring list in Lady Techster history, passing Takeisha Lewis with 1,052 points.

LA Tech’s defense started strong once again only allowing one field goal over a seven-minute stretch while also forcing nine turnovers in the first quarter. Tech connected on all nine of their free throws in the quarter and hit 3-of-4 from deep to take a 26-12 lead after one quarter of play.

Freshman Silvia Native pushed the Techsters lead out to 19 at 31-12 on a three from the deep corner with 9:06 remaining in the half. A quick 7-0 run by the Roadrunners cut the deficit down to 12 and was later cut to nine at 37-28 on a jumper by Charlene Mass. The Lady Techsters responded with an 8-0 burst of their own, as freshman Amaya Brannon buried a three and converted an and-one to give Tech a 45-30 lead at the break.

Tech began the second half with a 9-2 run over the first 3:33 to push the lead out to 22 at 54-32 as freshman Kate Thompson scored four points and sophomore Anna Larr Roberson added five of her own. After a back and forth final four minutes the Lady Techsters held a 62-39 advantage going into the final quarter.

In the fourth, Tech’s lead swelled to as much as 31 at 72-41 with 6:12 remaining on a Walker jumper that capped a 10-2 run. From there, Tech used the final minutes of the game to get the rest of the bench some conference experience as every Techster logged at least two minutes of action on the way to a 79-64 win over UTSA.

Eight Lady Techsters scored during the mid-day game, including three in double figures to pour in their third highest scoring total of the season. Tech’s bench contributed in a big way, adding 23 points including, nine from Brannon, eight from sophomore Lotte Sant and six from freshman Robyn Lee .

Tech’s defense once again proved to be a force generating 14 steals, blocking five shots, and 24 total turnovers leading to 26 Lady Techster points, including 22 in the first half, in the win.



NOTABLES

LA Tech improves to 15-5 in the all-time series against UTSA and improves to 6-2 in games played in Ruston.

Tech improves to 6-1 inside the Thomas Assembly Center this season.

Keiunna Walker scored a game-high 20 points in the win. It was her fourth 20-point game this season.

Walker has scored in double-figures in 17 straight games and is one of three players in C-USA to have scored in double-figures in every game this season (Savannah Wheeler- Marshall and Zakyia Weathersby – UAB)

Anna Larr Roberson contributed 13 points and a game-high seven rebounds in the win. It was Roberson’s ninth straight game in double-figures and 13th game in double-figures this season.

time since the 2010-11 season. Tech outrebound UTSA 32-31, outscored the Roadrunners 26-11 in points off turnovers and 28-18 in points in the paint.

Tech shot a season-high 95.7 percent from the free throw line, making 22-of-their-23 free throw attempts.