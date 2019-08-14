Lakeside is looking for 1st district title in program history in 2019

The Lakeside football program has never won a playoff game or a district championship.

Both of those goals could become a reality in 2019 under first year head coach Mike Santelices.

The Warriors return eight starters from an offense that averaged more than 36 points per game in 2018.

The returnees include quarterback Jordan Preuett.

Preuett threw for more than 1,600 yards and 23 touchdowns in last years 6-5 season.

The Warriors are hoping he can be even better in 2019.

Santelices said, “He’s an all state returner and he’ll be a senior this year. He’s a great kid, very tall, he’s a pocket passer but he’s very cerebral and can definitely tuck it and run it if he needs to.”

Preuett said, “It’s been easy for me, not to brad but I’m a pretty smart football player. Everything he’s doing is pretty much the same with a few minor changes in the way we run plays and we got bands instead of hand signals now.”

Lakeside opens the season on the road at Lincoln Prep Friday, September 6th.