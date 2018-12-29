Lakeview, Lady Vikings Advance to Doc Edwards Semifinals

The Doc Edwards Invitational continued Friday across Bossier City.

The Lakeview Gators continued to dominate, beating BTW 81-68. The Gators have now won 15 of their last 16 games.

The other three semifinal teams in the boys bracket will be Denham Springs, Huntington, and Red River.

In the girls bracket, the Airline Lady Vikings needed overtime to advance to the semifinals, but they got a 58-50 win over Green Oaks. Airline will take on North Caddo Saturday at 10:30 at Airline.

The other two semifinal teams are Benton and Minden.

