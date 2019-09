Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger (11) runs against Louisiana Tech during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

What should Tiger fans expect from their opponent on Saturday? What can Texas QB Sam Ehlinger do well??

Our resident NFL Scout/Consultant, Chris Landry, broke down the tape between the Tigers & Longhorns and has an interesting comparison for Ehlinger’s abilities.

Click the video provided for more from Landry…