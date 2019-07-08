LEADING OFF: Derby day; Lucroy, Arrieta get evaluated

FILE – In this July 1, 2019, file photo, Pittsburgh Pirates’ Josh Bell hits a three-run home run off Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Adbert Alzolay during the first inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh. Bell is among eight competitors in this year’s All-Star Game Home Run Derby, which is handing out a $1 million prize to the winner. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

A look at what’s happening around the majors today:

DERBY DAY

The All-Star Game might not count anymore, but the Home Run Derby is upping the stakes. This year’s derby includes a $1 million top prize, and the participants are taking it seriously. Milwaukee’s Christian Yelich, Toronto’s Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and several others have been practicing before games, trying to simulate derby conditions. Yelich, however, backed out of the field Sunday after tweaking his back and was replaced by Oakland’s Matt Chapman. The rest of the field is Cleveland’s Carlos Santana, New York’s Pete Alonso, Pittsburgh’s Josh Bell, Atlanta’s Ronald Acuña Jr., Houston’s Alex Bregman and the Dodgers’ Joc Pederson.

SCARY MOMENT

The Angels are awaiting test results for catcher Jonathan Lucroy, who was bowled over by Houston’s Jake Marisnick at home plate Sunday. The team said Lucroy was sent to a hospital for a CT scan and being evaluated for a possible concussion and broken nose. Marisnick crashed into Lucroy as he attempted to score no George Springer’s fly ball and was called out for the aggressive collision. Los Angeles manager Brad Ausmus thinks the league should consider suspending the Astros outfielder.

“It certainly didn’t look like a clean play,” Ausmus said. “I don’t know what actually happened, but it looked like Marisnick took a step to the left and bowled into him with his arm up. The call was right. Really, I think Major League Baseball should probably take a look at it. Consider some type of suspension, quite frankly.”

SNAKEBIT

Jake Arrieta will be spending some of his All-Star break at the doctor’s office. The Phillies right-hander has bone spurs in his right elbow, and he’ll be checked to see whether surgery is needed. He’s 8-7 with a 4.67 ERA, most recently allowing six runs to the Mets in a 6-5 loss Saturday.

