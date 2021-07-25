LEADING OFF: Ohtani hits MLB-high 35th HR, now faces Rockies

Los Angeles Angels’ Shohei Ohtani (17) waits on deck to bat against the Minnesota Twins in the eighth inning where he drew an intentional walk. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

A look at what’s happening around the majors on Monday:

___

A SHO NO-NO?

Shohei Ohtani has done it all this season, from leading the majors in home runs to throwing 100 mph heat while starting the All-Star Game.

So after there were no-hit near misses at Fenway Park, Target Field and Minute Maid Park over the weekend, will the Angels two-way sensation be the next pitcher to give it a go?

Ohtani (4-1, 3.21 ERA) will be starting with an extra day of rest when Los Angeles hosts Colorado. Fellow All-Star Germán Márquez (8-7, 3.50) is set to pitch for the Rockies.

Ohtani hit his 35th home run Sunday in a win at Minnesota. He’s coming off a sharp start in which he pitched six shutout innings of three-hit ball, striking out eight at Oakland.

There have been seven no-hitters in the majors this year, one short of the MLB record set in 1884, the first season overhand pitching was permitted.

MINUS MOOKIE

The Dodgers will be without All-Star right fielder Mookie Betts for at least a few more days.

Betts was put on the 10-day injured list Sunday with right hip inflammation, with the move retroactive to Thursday. He last started on July 17 at Colorado and last appeared in a game Monday when he pinch-hit against San Francisco.

The Dodgers had been avoiding an IL move for Betts, initially projecting him to return on Tuesday for the start of a three-game series at San Francisco.

Betts is batting .270 with an .876 OPS and 14 home runs and 40 RBIs.

PITCHING IN

The NL East-leading Mets and Braves could stretch their pitching staffs this week as they play a doubleheader to begin a five-game series at Citi Field.

Marcus Stroman (7-8, 2.59 ERA) is scheduled to start the opener for the Mets, who lead the Phillies by four games and the Braves by five.

Mets ace Jacob deGrom is progressing in his recovery from tightness in his right forearm, but his next step hasn’t been determined yet.

Carlos Carrasco could be ready to join the Mets after a strong rehab start Sunday for Triple-A Syracuse. The 34-year-old Carrasco struck out six and walked none in three scoreless innings of two-hit ball. He has been sidelined all season recovering from a hamstring injury.

TRADE WINDS SWIRL

With the MLB trade deadline approaching this Friday, Red Sox manager Alex Cora expects to see a lot of deals, plus plenty of crazy rumors flying around.

“I have a feeling that these teams that are in the hunt, they’re going to do something, including us,” he said.

“How big? We’re about to see. Everybody’s going to be talking about it the whole week. Everybody’s going to react to every game. If a team doesn’t hit, they need a bat. If a team doesn’t pitch, they need a starting pitcher. If the bullpen blows a lead, they need a reliever,” he said.

Cora, having experience on the outside as an analyst, also said don’t believe everything you hear.

“This is the part, being in the media all those years really helped me,” he said. “Seventy-five percent of the rumors are made up. I saw it.”

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports