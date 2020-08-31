LEADING OFF: Trade deadline, A’s sidelined by COVID-19

A look at what’s happening around the majors Monday:

___

DEADLINE DAY

The Padres, Cubs and Braves were among the clubs that added players in a burst of deals a day before Monday’s trade deadline. San Diego added first baseman Mitch Moreland from Boston, Chicago picked up slugger Jose Martinez from Tampa Bay, and Atlanta acquired left-hander Tommy Milone from Baltimore.

Bigger names could still move, with right-handed starters Mike Clevinger of Cleveland and Lance Lynn of Texas among those rumored to be available. Rangers slugger Joey Gallo and Diamondbacks center fielder Starling Marte might also be trade targets.

Teams have until 4 p.m. ET to complete their deals.

ENCORE

Looking to follow up his no-hitter Tuesday against Pittsburgh, right-hander Lucas Giolito starts for the Chicago White Sox at Minnesota in a matchup of AL Central contenders. Chicago is tied with Cleveland for the division lead, while the Twins are 1½ games back after losing five straight. Johnny Vander Meer is the only major league pitcher to throw consecutive no-hitters — The Dutch Master did it for the Cincinnati Reds in 1938.

BRING THE HEAT

Two of baseball’s hardest-throwing starters square off again when Gerrit Cole (4-1, 3.51 ERA) pitches against Rays right-hander Tyler Glasnow (1-1, 5.14) in the opener of a three-game series at Yankee Stadium. Tampa Bay has the best record in the American League at 24-11 and leads the AL East by 3½ games over New York. The Rays have won five straight and eight of 10. They’re also 6-1 against the Yankees this season. Cole looks to start a new streak after losing last Wednesday in Atlanta, ending his run of 20 regular-season wins in a row. He and Glasnow both pitched well and were overpowering at times in a 4-2 victory by the Rays in the Bronx on Aug. 19.

WAITING GAME

The Oakland Athletics will spend their scheduled day off planning how to proceed after a member of the organization tested positive for the coronavirus Saturday night. Oakland’s game Sunday in Houston was postponed to allow for more contact tracing and testing, and the team planned to stay put at least through Sunday night.

There were no details provided on whether the positive test came from a player, coach or someone else.

Oakland is scheduled to play a three-game series at Seattle starting Tuesday, then return home to host San Diego next weekend ahead of a four-game set with the Astros at the Coliseum, which could provide a potential makeup opportunity.

Houston is scheduled to open a three-game series against Texas beginning Tuesday at Minute Maid Park. If the series goes on as scheduled, the Rangers would occupy the same clubhouse the A’s just used. The clubhouse was cleaned and sanitized Saturday night, Astros general manager James Click said, which is a part of the procedures.

UNDEFEATED

With four weeks left in this pandemic-shortened season, a pair of leading Cy Young Award contenders are on the mound against last-place teams. Shane Bieber (6-0, 1.35 ERA), with 75 strikeouts and nine walks in 46 2/3 innings this season, starts for Cleveland at Kansas City. Max Fried (5-0, 1.35 ERA) pitches for the NL East-leading Braves at Fenway Park versus Boston.

YOU AGAIN

New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom (2-0, 1.80 ERA) makes his fourth start in a row against Miami, in a makeup of Thursday’s game that was postponed at Citi Field. Both teams boycotted to protest racial injustice following the shooting by police of a Black man in Wisconsin. The last pitcher to make four consecutive starts against the same team was Freddie Fitzsimmons for the New York Giants against Cincinnati in 1929. Winner of the past two NL Cy Young Awards, deGrom equaled his career high with 14 strikeouts over seven innings of two-hit ball last time out versus the Marlins.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports