LEADING OFF: Trade talks heat up, Nats host 1st-place Braves

Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Marcus Stroman (6) looks back as a teammate makes a catch for an out against the Cleveland Indians during the first inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, July 24, 2019 in Toronto. (Nathan Denette/Canadian Press via AP)

A look at what’s happening around the majors today:

TRADEWINDS

Only eight games on the schedule, giving contending teams more time to talk about trades. The fourth-place Mets acquired Toronto ace Marcus Stroman for two minor league pitching prospects Sunday and the Rays made three deals, getting .300-hitting Eric Sogard from the Blue Jays.

The Yankees are in the market for a top starting pitcher — Mets star Noah Syndergaard is available, and San Diego is interested. Relievers are always in demand, with Pittsburgh lefty Felipe Vazquez attracting attention.

The deadline is 4 p.m. EDT Wednesday to make trades for players to be eligible in the postseason.

OPPORTUNITY KNOCKS

Second-place Washington gets a chance to cut into Atlanta’s 5½-game lead in the NL East when the Braves visit for the opener of a three-game series. Patrick Corbin (8-5, 3.25), ranked second in the majors with a 1.68 ERA at home, starts for the Nationals against Dallas Keuchel (3-3, 3.50) in a matchup of veteran left-handers. Atlanta star Ronald Acuña Jr. exited Sunday’s loss in Philadelphia with a stiff neck but said afterward he was feeling better and expects to play Monday. Acuña has reached base safely in 32 consecutive games, the longest streak in the majors.

NO RUSH

White Sox manager Rick Renteria says he sees Eloy Jiménez as an outfielder, even after the rookie’s latest setback.

Jiménez was activated from the 10-day injured list over the weekend. The slugger will be limited to designated hitter while he completes a throwing program after being sidelined with a bruised ulnar nerve in his right arm.

The 22-year-old Jiménez is batting .241 with 17 homers and 39 RBIs in 68 games. But his adventures in left field have raised questions about whether his long-term future might be at DH. He hurt his arm when he collided with teammate Charlie Tilson while chasing a flyball this month and missed time earlier this season when he sprained his ankle crashing into a wall.

AILING

The Dodgers are likely to put valuable utilityman Enrique Hernandez on the injured list because of an aching left wrist. “He’s still in pain. It’s getting better, but the IL is probably inevitable,” manager Dave Roberts said.

___

