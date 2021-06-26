Leonard Fournette Surprises Local Youth Athletes with $2,500 Shopping Spree

GRETNA, La. – Former St Aug Purple Knight and LSU Tiger Leonard Fournette is giving back to New Orleans.
The Tampa Bay running back, partnered with Academy Sports + Outdoors, surprised 25 children with a $2,500 shopping spree in Gretna on Friday.
Children from the Boys & Girls Club of Metro Louisiana and New Orleans Recreation Department (NORD) were each given $100 gift cards and had an opportunity to shop alongside the Super Bowl Champion.
To hear more from Fournette, click on the video above.
