Les Miles has fun answering if he'd rather beat Alabama or Oklahoma Video

Les Miles had fun answering the question "If it came to either Alabama or Oklahoma, who would you rather beat?" The second winningest LSU head football coach was inducted into the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame on Saturday night. Click on the video above to hear his response.

---

Stay up to date with the latest sports news by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.