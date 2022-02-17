SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – Louisiana high school girls basketball teams across all classifications started their state championship runs tonight. Below are the scores from the first round.

CLASS 5A

#32 Natchitoches Central 36, #1 Walker 73

#31 Acadiana 15, #2 Parkway 61

#28 Woodlawn (B.R.) 12, #5 Ruston 54

#26 Captain Shreve 65, #7 Barbe 63

#22 Mandeville 32, #11 Southwood 62

#21 West Ouachita 62, #12 Benton 59

#20 Haughton 39, #13 West Jefferson 51

#17 H.L. Bourgeois 59, #16 Airline 86



CLASS 4A

#28 South Terrebonne 15, at #5 Huntington 76

#25 Woodlawn (Shreveport) 34, #8 Salmen 52

#19 Northwood 42, #14 Pearl River 35

#18 BTW (Shreveport) 39, #15 Peabody 44



CLASS 3A

#27 Patterson 12, #6 Mansfield 71

#24 Bossier 42, #9 Loranger 60



CLASS 2A

#31 Pickering 37, #2 Lakeview 71

#27 Many 34, #6 Kinder 95



CLASS 1A

#5 Arcadia (BYE)

#24 Block 33, #9 Homer 55

#20 Lincoln Prep 38, #13 East Beauregard 63

#19 Logansport 37, #14 Delhi Charter 52

#17 Haynesville 36, #16 Plain Dealing 47



CLASS B

#3 Florien (BYE)

#7 Zwolle (BYE)

#20 Monterey 29, #13 Stanley 42

#18 Doyline 49, #15 Castor 51



DIVISION II

#12 Loyola Prep 34, #5 Ursuline Academy 53



DIVISION IV

#13 St. Mary’s 27, #4 Highland Baptist 65

