SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – Louisiana high school girls basketball teams across all classifications started their state championship runs tonight. Below are the scores from the first round.
CLASS 5A
#32 Natchitoches Central 36, #1 Walker 73
#31 Acadiana 15, #2 Parkway 61
#28 Woodlawn (B.R.) 12, #5 Ruston 54
#26 Captain Shreve 65, #7 Barbe 63
#22 Mandeville 32, #11 Southwood 62
#21 West Ouachita 62, #12 Benton 59
#20 Haughton 39, #13 West Jefferson 51
#17 H.L. Bourgeois 59, #16 Airline 86
CLASS 4A
#28 South Terrebonne 15, at #5 Huntington 76
#25 Woodlawn (Shreveport) 34, #8 Salmen 52
#19 Northwood 42, #14 Pearl River 35
#18 BTW (Shreveport) 39, #15 Peabody 44
CLASS 3A
#27 Patterson 12, #6 Mansfield 71
#24 Bossier 42, #9 Loranger 60
CLASS 2A
#31 Pickering 37, #2 Lakeview 71
#27 Many 34, #6 Kinder 95
CLASS 1A
#5 Arcadia (BYE)
#24 Block 33, #9 Homer 55
#20 Lincoln Prep 38, #13 East Beauregard 63
#19 Logansport 37, #14 Delhi Charter 52
#17 Haynesville 36, #16 Plain Dealing 47
CLASS B
#3 Florien (BYE)
#7 Zwolle (BYE)
#20 Monterey 29, #13 Stanley 42
#18 Doyline 49, #15 Castor 51
DIVISION II
#12 Loyola Prep 34, #5 Ursuline Academy 53
DIVISION IV
#13 St. Mary’s 27, #4 Highland Baptist 65