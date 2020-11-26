LHSAA updates guidelines for High School sporting events as Louisiana reenters Phase II

SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – The LHSAA has released a memo outlining and emphasizing the importance of Covid-19 precautions for upcoming sporting events. Evidence of failure to comply will result in $500 fines and the loss of hosting (& potentially participating in) future contests as specified.

Louisiana’s Governor John Bel Edwards addressed athletic events in yesterday’s proclamation stating that while they may be held, capacity will be reduced from 50% to 25%. This includes all Parishes, whether you are under a 5% positivity rate or not. LHSAA Executive Director Eddie Bonnie releasing guidelines today for High School football playoffs, reminding member schools that fans should always be wearing a face mask and no one may be seated next to each other in the stands, including family.