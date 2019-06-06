Linden-Kildare punches ticket to 2A State Title

Linden-Kildare defeated Valley Mills in the semi-finals of the state tournament 5-0. The Tigers put up four runs in the top of the seventh off of Eagle errors. Click on the video above for highlights from the game.

John Roberts said, “It’s an unbelievable feeling. Hard to put into words. I told the kids after the game I said guys we get to play in the last game of the season. Thats awesome nobody is going to be playing a game after us we’re playing in the last one thats going to be played in. There’s no better feeling than that. Our pitcher Owen was doing a great job of controlling the game controlling the strike zone working ahead in counts. Even though it was a 1-0 game until we put those four runs up in the top of the seventh, it felt like he was in control.”



