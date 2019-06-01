Linden-Kildare Punches Ticket to State Tournament Video

The Linden-Kildare Tigers are heading to the 2A state tournament in Round Rock following their series win over James Bowie.

The Tigers looked like they would punch their ticket to the state tournament in game two, but Linden-Kildare blew a 5 run lead, allowing James Bowie to force a game three.

The Tigers were in full control in the deciding game three, beating the Pirates, 9-4.

The state tournament match-ups will be announced on Sunday.

---

Stay up to date with the latest sports news by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.