Linden-Kildare Tigers fall in 2A State Title vs Big Shelby 7-1. Click on the video above for highlights from the game.

John Roberts said, “I’m extremely proud of what we accomplished this year. To be one of the last two teams standing to be state runners up that’s unbelievable. For a team that I don’t think anyone else thought we would be standing here. We battled all year long we kept rising to the occasion. We made it to the last game of the season you can’t ask for more than that.”

—

