Lions hoping continuity leads to wins

The Horatio Lions set to start year three under head coach Robert Collum.

This year they’re hoping it means a trip to the playoffs.

The Lions return 11 total starters, five of which are on offense, and coach Collum thinks having that continuity could lead to wins in 2019.

“Our strengths this year is this is going to be our third year in oir offensive system which is good for us,” said Horatio head coach Robert Collum. “We haven’t had that in the past. I’m looking forward to our senior guys that are out there that have been there several years to kind of show these young guys how to do things that we need to do to get a win.”

Gabe Stephens:

“Honestly I’m looking forward to it,” Horatio lineman Gabe Stephens said. “Mostly because we have a team built to where we have a really good chance of making it to the playoffs this year, and maybe going to state.”

The Lions will open the season Friday night at Dierks. Kickoff is set for 7:00.