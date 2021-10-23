LIVE GAME BLOG: LSU Tigers vs Ole Miss Rebels

LSU Tigers (Photo: Getty Images)

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) – Louisiana State University Tigers play the Ole Miss Rebels on Saturday, Oct. 23 at 2:30 p.m. in Oxford, Mississippi.

Second Quarter:

4:06 p.m. – End of 2nd quarter.

0:15 – MISS: Quarterback Matt Corral runs for three yards for a touchdown. Kicker Caden Costa scores a field goal. 17-7 MISS

2:21 – MISS: Timeout.

3:12 – MISS: Quarterback Matt Corral passes a complete throw to tight end Casey Kelly for two yards for a touchdown. Kicker Caden Costa makes a field goal. 10-7 MISS

6:29 – LSU: Timeout.

10:44 – MISS: Kicker Caden Costa makes a 43-yard field goal. 7-3 LSU

First Quarter: 7-0 LSU

3:18 p.m. – End of 1st quarter.

0:57 – LSU: Timeout.

8:29 – LSU: Running back Tyrion Davis-Price runs for one yard for a touchdown. LSU – 7 MISS – 0

LSU kicks off.

Watch for live game updates.

