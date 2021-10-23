LIVE GAME BLOG: LSU Tigers vs Ole Miss Rebels

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) – Louisiana State University Tigers play the Ole Miss Rebels on Saturday, Oct. 23 at 2:30 p.m. in Oxford, Mississippi.
Second Quarter:
4:06 p.m. – End of 2nd quarter.
0:15 – MISS: Quarterback Matt Corral runs for three yards for a touchdown. Kicker Caden Costa scores a field goal. 17-7 MISS
2:21 – MISS: Timeout.
3:12 – MISS: Quarterback Matt Corral passes a complete throw to tight end Casey Kelly for two yards for a touchdown. Kicker Caden Costa makes a field goal. 10-7 MISS
6:29 – LSU: Timeout.
10:44 – MISS: Kicker Caden Costa makes a 43-yard field goal. 7-3 LSU
First Quarter: 7-0 LSU
3:18 p.m. – End of 1st quarter.
0:57 – LSU: Timeout.
8:29 – LSU: Running back Tyrion Davis-Price runs for one yard for a touchdown. LSU – 7 MISS – 0
LSU kicks off.
