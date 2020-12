2021 Football Early National Signing Day

SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) - Through ten games the Shreveport Mudbugs have never been 8-1-1. Until 2020. The team is off to their best start in franchise history after two overtime victories in their home opening series over the Odessa Jackalopes.

The series was originally scheduled to be played last weekend but a COVID outbreak within the Odessa franchise forced the series to be pushed back to the 12th and 13th of the month. After a long layoff before their first game at George's Pond, the team got off to slow starts on both Friday and Saturday. The 'Bugs allowed the first goal in Friday's matchup and the first two on Saturday. It was a slow start Head Coach Jason "Soupy" Campbell did not see coming.