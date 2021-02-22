2021 State Fair Classic rescheduled for March 13, 2021 at Globe Life Park

GRAMBLING, La (KTAL/KMSS) – The 2021 State Fair Classic between the Grambling State Tigers and Prairie View A&M will now kick-off at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 13, 2021 at Globe Life Park in Arlington.

The time-honored football game was scheduled to be held at its typical venue, the Cotton Bowl, on Saturday, February 27th. However, last week’s snowstorm in Texas caused damage to the Cotton Bowl.

“There’s positives and negatives with all of it,” said Broderick Fobbs, Head Coach of the Grambling Tigers. “For us, its just about going out and playing the game the way that we should because no matter where we play it, it’s 100-yds long and 52 1/3 wide.”

Grambling will now open the unprecedented Spring football season at home against Jackson State on March 6th. This will be the first time since 2016 that the Tigers open their season in Eddie Robinson Stadium.