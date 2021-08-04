23 Teams in 23 Days: The Minden Crimson Tide

MINDEN, La (KMSS/KTAL) – Over at Minden, the Crimson Tide is looking to rise again.

“We took an L, but we bounced back,” That’s what Senior wide receiver and linebacker Tyrese Lane had to say when asked about the team’s playoff loss a season ago.

That loss came to Neville in the Class 4A Quarterfinals. It’s a moment the Tide is looking to wash away.

“We’re just thinking about the L, but now we’re going to erase everything and get back to work,” said fellow senior running back and linebacker Kentravion Lister.

That work begins this summer, as Minden returns 14 starters. One position that will have a new face is Quarterback as Andrew Cooper enters his first full season under center.

“He really understands what we’re trying to do offensively,” said Head coach James Heard. “He throws a really good ball, and he’s a dual-threat. He can run the ball also.”

While there’s reason for excitement on offense, the team will again look to hang their hat on defense. The Tide pitched two shutouts and held four opponents to single digits last season.

“We believe in playing tough defense here. It’s just kind of our DNA,” Heard said.

“After a seven-win 2020, there’s a lot to remember from a year ago, but there’s one aspect of Friday nights the Crimson Tide won’t be taking for granted this season, the atmosphere.

“They all come out and show us support, every game, away games they’re there so, they’re basically like family,” Lane said of the community support in Minden.

His Head Coach is happy to see a return to normalcy in the stands this year.

“That’s a big deal in high school football just with the whole vibe and feel of the games and such so, it’s going to be exciting to have all those parts come back together.”

Minden kicks off the 2021 season Friday, September 3rd, against Parkway at home.