ACC backs out of deal with Walk On’s Independence Bowl

SHREVEPORT, LA. (KTAL/KMSS) – The ACC is backing out of its commitment as one of the conference tie-ins here in Shreveport and that could set off a domino effect, as the PAC12 was ready to enter into an agreement with the Independence Bowl. However, that was contingent on another power 5 conference being on the other side of the match-up.



I-Bowl Chairman Art Carmody said they’re uncovering every stone trying to secure a great match-up for the bowl starting in 2020.

“We were expecting that. The ACC has had open dialogue throughout the process. We knew there were a number of different bowl games in their mix and we felt we may be squeezed out of the equation. We weren’t surprised by the announcement and we’ve been very proactive through this whole time so we’ve had some discussions with some other conferences. ESPN is assisting us with some other opportunities so we feel we’ll have a good match up to announce hopefully soon but for right now we’re kind of going through the process.”

