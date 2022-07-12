TEXARKANA, Tx (KMSS/KTAL) – This week in Texarkana, the All Pro Tour makes its stop in the ArkLaTex with a $20,000 minimum prize going to the first place finisher of the Texarkana Children’s Charity Open.



Competition begins on Wednesday, meaning Tuesday provided a final opportunity to give back to the community before the action begins.



“The community gives so much to us while we’re here for the week. They really are the backbone of the tournament,” said Director of Digital Media for the APT, Emily Meinzer. “We would not be able to do what we’re able to do without the community.”



The APT gave back to the community by hosting a skills clinic for friends from the Runnin’ WJ Therapeutic Ranch. The ranch offers therapeutic horseback riding for kids starting at age four.



“It’s great. They take their time, the pros do, and teach them how to swing and play safely,” said Sam Clem, the Ranch’s Development Director. “For them to be able to hit a golf ball and it actually goes in the air…That’s priceless.”



Golfers on the All Pro Tour are aspiring to reach the PGA Tour. For Golfer Sean Wilcox, the chance to give back to the community on the tour is extremely rewarding.



“You come out here and you don’t think about what you need to do. You think about them. You think about making sure they have fun,” said Wilcox. “I think that’s something a lot of us enjoy, coming out here and helping.”



Admission to all four rounds of the tournament is free. Tee times begin at 7:30 A.M. from both Texarkana Country Club and Northridge Country Club on Wednesday. Full tournament information can be found here.